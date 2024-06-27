Former Chaplain of Boston Fire Dept. Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney Passes at 94

Special to the Sun

The Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney, 94, passed away on June 19, at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Mahoney was a long time pastor of St. Francis De Sales Church in Charlestown. He was assigned to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus in East Boston. Mahoney was also the former Chaplain of the Boston Fire Department. Cardinal O’Malley will preside at his Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 27, at St. Francis de Sales Church and The Rev. John J. Unni BFD chaplain and pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Boston will deliver the eulogy. Father Mahoney will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

Father Mahoney grew up in Haverhill, the son of Daniel and Mary G. (Tannian) Mahoney. Born on February 19, 1930, he came from a family of two, having a sister Mary. He attended St. James School in Haverhill and was ordained on February 2,1956 at Holy Cross Cathedral by Richard Cardinal Cushing. He offered his first Mass on February 5, 1956 at Sacred Heart Church in the Bradford section of Haverhill.

His assignments included: St. Mary of the Assumption, Revere, St. Joseph, East Boston, St. Zepherin, Wayland and St. Francis De Sales, Charlestown.

On June 1, 1978, he was appointed the eighth pastor of St. Francis De Sales Parish in Charlestown and in December of 1978, the restoration of the steeple was completed and dedicated in memory of Father Cutress.

In preparation for the 125th year of the parish, a major restoration and painting of the upper church got underway in the summer of 1983 and 1984 marked the 125th year of the parish. Archbishop Bernard F. Law, the new Archbishop of Boston, presided at a Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday, September 30, 1984. A jubilee dinner/dance followed on Friday, October 12, 1984 at Caruso’s in Saugus.

In 1993, St. Francis de Sales Grammar School closed. A new school for the entire community. known as Charlestown Catholic Community School, began in the fall at the St. Catherine Grammar School site on Tufts Street.

In April of 2006, Father Mahoney celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving on the occasion of his golden jubilee. The year 2009 marked the 150th year of the parish. Amid a year long celebration, Sean Cardinal O’Malley presided at a Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday, April 26,2009.

For many years, Father Mahoney served as chaplain to the Boston Fire Department. He was appointed assistant chaplain on October 1, 1964; senior assistant chaplain on July 1, 1972; chief chaplain on October 1, 1991.

His pastorate ended on June 1, 2022 and he was granted senior priest/retirement status. Thereafter, he continued to live in Charlestown.

He was the beloved son of the late Mary G. (Tannian) Mahoney and Daniel J Mahoney and brother of the late Mary Mahoney.

The Boston Fire Dept. will escort Fr. Dan from The Carr Funeral Home to St. Francis De Sales Church, on Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 3 p.m. Fr. Dan will lie in state, at St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m, followed by a Vigil Mass, at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Fr. Dan’s Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m., in St. Francis De Sales Church. His Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Please omit flowers and kindly make a memorial donation, in Fr. Dan’s name, to either The Boston Firefighters Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118-2713 or The Boston Firefighters Death & Welfare Fund, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02122.