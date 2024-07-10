News in Brief

Charlesgate Farmers Market in full swing

The Charlesgate Farmers Market is open every Sunday between June 23 and Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West. Berklee Students will be performing throughout the market times.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch; The new Eastern Standard bakery has also joined the Famers Market with fresh bread, croissants and other delectables

Summer jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays, July 17 and 31; Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.