The Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival is this Weekend

One of the biggest events of the summer season in the Greater Boston area will take place this weekend when the 20th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, sponsored by the Revere Beach Partnership (RBP), will transform America’s oldest public beach into a world-class exhibition of sand sculptures that will transform Revere Beach Boulevard into a boardwalk with something for everyone, young and old alike.

The festival, for which the RBP trucks in 420 tons of special sand that is suitable for sand-sculpting, once again will bring together world-renowned sand sculptors from across No. America, Europe, and Asia, who will showcase their incredible talents in a competition that will feature both a judges’ trophy and people’s choice award. The theme for this year’s festival is Wonders of the World.

In addition to the sand sculptures, the festival will feature more than 75 food vendors, including Revere Beach’s own superb local restaurants and beachside food stands, plus food trucks, along with exhibitors, live music, interactive activities, amusement rides, fireworks, and a vibrant atmosphere that are sure to create a memorable experience for people of all ages.

The festival is scheduled to take place over the three days of this weekend (July 19-21) from 10-10 on both Friday and Saturday and from 10-8 on Sunday, with the fireworks show taking place at 9:00 on Saturday evening. We would note that for those who might be out of town this weekend, you can check out the sand sculptures on Thursday before the official start of the festival,

Free parking with shuttle buses to the festival is available at Suffolk Downs and parking will be available in the 1800-vehicle Wonderland T garage. For visitors from Boston, it is highly-recommended that they take the Blue Line, which has stops at Revere Beach and Wonderland stations that are a stone’s throw away from the beach. In addition, the T has a number of bus routes (the 110, 116, and 117) that travel through East Boston, Chelsea, Everett, and Revere that terminate at Wonderland station.

With a forecast for perfect weather, Revere Beach will be THE place-to-be this weekend for what may well be up to a million visitors. We urge festival-goers to plan ahead and make it a day of fun, great food, and viewing of the amazing sand sculptures that will create memories that are sure to last a lifetime for every member of the family.