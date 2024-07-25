51st Festival Betances Celebrates Vibrant Sounds and Soul of Latinx Culture

Special to Sun

On Saturday, July 20, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) hosted Festival Betances: Un Verano en Betances, a day-long celebration of Latinx culture, soul and sound, which brought the vibrant energy of summer in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and South America to the heart of Boston. The festival, which took place in the South End’s Plaza Betances, marked over 50 years of community, music, and joy.

​The event, which is New England’s longest-running Latino cultural festival, featured a star-studded musical lineup that included legendary salsa singer Charlie Aponte, award-winning salsa and timba group Pirulo y La Tribu, salsa vocalist Luis Matos Burgos, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zayra Pola, and salsa singer and vocal powerhouse EhShawnee.

​”Festival Betances has been New England’s premiere Latino cultural festival highlighting the need for Latinx-focused programming. We’re dedicated to ensuring the Latino communities of Massachusetts are celebrated and empowered through arts and community development,” IBA CEO Vanessa Calderón-Rosado said in a press release. “Festival Betances is a declaration that Latinx culture is integral to Boston’s diverse tapestry and it’s heartening to see a growing diverse audience, including non-Spanish speakers, and strong corporate and donor support, signaling a shared commitment to inclusivity and cultural celebration.”

​In addition to the musical performances, Festival Betances highlighted the diversity of Latinx culture through a lively parade, a variety of food trucks and vendors offering traditional cuisine, and arts, crafts and children’s activities like face painting and inflatables. The festival drew a multicultural audience of over 3,000 people from across Boston, the Commonwealth and beyond.

​The event also featured guest emcees Rubi Tiburcio from Mega 96.5 FM, and Abimael Castro from Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. Notable attendees included Luz Gladys Oliveros, Latinx Cultural Advisor for the Office of Mayor Michelle Wu, City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, City Councilor Ed Flynn, City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia, and others.

Festival Betances is IBA’s flagship arts event, in addition to year-round programming encompassing the Tito Puente Latin Music Series, Holiday Concert, jazz concerts, and gallery exhibitions. Sponsors and supporters of IBA’s programming include the City of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department, Berklee College of Music, Amazon, Eastern Bank, Verizon, Mass Cultural Council, and the National Endowment for Arts.