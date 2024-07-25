News in Brief

Virtual public meeting Northeastern University IMP and athletic facility set for July 29

The city’s Planning Department will sponsor a virtual public meeting on the Northeastern University IMP (Institutional Master Plan) and Multipurpose Athletic Facility on Monday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the public. Register for the online meeting at bit.ly/3Y2VQvO.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold August events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Aug. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Aug. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

​

Summer jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present

Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays , July 31; Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Movie Nights begin August 6

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights featuring family-favorite movies in 11 City of Boston parks from August 6 to August 29, 2024.

The Mayor’s Movie Nights series is hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Bank of America with additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. All movies begin at dusk. Free fresh popcorn will be available while supplies last.

“Our annual movie series is a great opportunity for our parks to be used this summer as a family-friendly, community space,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am so excited for the screenings to begin and grateful for our organizers for creating a fun and safe way for us to make memories together this summer.”

Dates and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, August 21

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Peters Park

230 Shawmut Avenue, South End

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information please go to Boston.gov/MovieNight or contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505. Stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twit