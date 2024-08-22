News in Brief

Boston Ward 5 GOP to endorse Trump-Vance

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will endorse the Presidential ticket of Trump-Vance during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

SoWa Artists Guild’s August events conclude

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its final SoWa Sundays of the month on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold September events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Sept. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SoWa Artists Guild will also participate in the 38th annual South End Open Studios and studios will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

​Summer jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present

Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays, Aug. 28, and Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.