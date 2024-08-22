Over 250 Schools and Playgrounds Near Gas Leaks in Boston and Chelsea

Special to the Sun

In order to protect the children and ensure all schools and playgrounds are safe from methane gas leaks, Mothers Out Front, Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), Boston Parks Advocates, GreenRoots, and eight individuals have announced plans to sue National Grid for both federal and state law violations on gas leaks and tree protections.

“Dangerous and potentially explosive gas is actively leaking near 258 schools and playgrounds in Boston and Chelsea,” shared Tania Castro-Daunais. Castro-Daunais is a Mothers Out Front Member Leader who lives in East Boston, where active leaks are occurring near Excel Academy Charter School and eight parks and playgrounds. “We cannot continue to put our children and communities at risk. National Grid can’t continue putting Band-Aids on its aging pipelines. They must take action to protect our kids and invest in electric energy, an energy source that is cleaner and safer for our kids and communities.”

As of June 30, 2024, 46 of the 195 schools in Boston and Chelsea were within 350 feet of gas leaks. Additionally, 212 of 537 parks and playgrounds in Boston were within 350 feet of a gas leak, and one park in Chelsea was also within this distance of a gas leak. “Utility companies advise people to move at least 350 feet away from any suspected gas leak, so it is unconscionable to see this many gas leaks near places where our children spend so much time,” said Sonja Tengblad, an East Boston mom whose 6-year-old son often plays at six of the eight East Boston parks near gas leaks. Tengblad is also the Founder and Co-Coordinator of Mothers Out Front’s East Boston Team. “By allowing gas to continue leaking this close to where our children learn and play, National Grid is creating unnecessary risks to our community’s health, safety and well-being. We all need and deserve cleaner energy in our communities.”

“Mothers Out Front was founded in Massachusetts on the conviction that there is no more powerful force for change than mothers mobilizing to protect their children,” said Beth Shipp, Executive Director of Mothers Out Front. “Our moms have been fighting gas leaks in the Boston-area since 2015. It is time for National Grid to join us and commit to no longer exposing children to toxic and explosive fumes.”