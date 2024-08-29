WSHC Launches New Program to Address Racial and Economic Disparities in Pediatric Developmental Screenings

Special to the Sun

Recent studies highlight stark inequities in early childhood intervention referrals: White children are frequently referred before developmental screening, whereas Black children often receive referrals only after a positive screening. Delayed access to services for non-White children increases the risk of long-term impairment, particularly in low-income or minority groups.

Whittier Street Health Center is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking community-based developmental screening program aimed at addressing these disparities in healthcare access among underserved pediatric patients. The initiative will provide essential early detection and intervention services directly within the communities that need them most, ensuring every child has the opportunity for healthy development and growth.

To help lead this program, WHSC is also pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Oanea to its pediatric team. Oanea will play a pivotal role at WSHC in addressing these disparities as early intervention has been consistently linked to improved lifetime outcomes for children with developmental issues. Neurodevelopmental disorders (NDs), such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), often present during early development and can persist into adulthood if not properly diagnosed and managed.

“Launching community-based developmental screenings is a critical step in addressing the disparities in healthcare access that many minority and low-income families face. By bringing these services directly to the communities that need them, Whittier is making a tangible difference in the lives of these children and their families,” said Oaneau.

“In launching this critical initiative, Whittier recognizes the profound need to address healthcare disparities among our most vulnerable communities,” said Frederica Williams, WSHC President and CEO. “We are proud to partner with Dr. Oanea as we pioneer a community-based approach to pediatric developmental screenings at Whittier. By bringing essential services directly to those in need, we aim to not only detect developmental issues early, on but ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Oanea is deeply committed to enhancing access to pediatric developmental screenings for the diverse patient populations served by WHSC. After earning his degree in genetics, Oanea attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma. He completed his pediatrics training at Stony Brook University, NY, followed by a specialized program in neurodevelopmental disabilities at Boston Children’s Hospital.

This new program at WHSC aims to provide better universal surveillance for developmental delays and increased access to early intervention, helping bridge the gap in healthcare disparities for our community’s children.

WSHC is a community health system with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality, and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of its diverse populations. A champion of equitable access to high quality, culturally appropriate and community-focused healthcare and social services, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, School-Based Clinics and Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 27% of Whittier’s patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and social services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.