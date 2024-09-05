Sake Day East Returns for Fourth Year to Celebrate World Sake Day 2024

Special to the Sun

Sake Day East is back for its fourth year, offering the ultimate sake tasting experience in New England! On Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m., join us at 100 High Street, Boston, to celebrate World Sake Day and explore the diverse world of sake.

This year’s event will feature over 70 different types of sake, including selections from esteemed Japanese brewers and American favorites like Brooklyn Kura and Farthest Star Sake. Attendees can deepen their appreciation for sake through guided tastings led by industry experts and enjoy an array of delicious food options.

VIP tickets, limited to 40, grant early access at 6:00 PM and include exclusive tastings, a Japanese obento box, and other special perks. General Admission tickets provide two hours of unlimited tasting from 7 to 9 p.m.

As part of our commitment to giving back, a portion of event proceeds will support the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Sake Brewery Support Project. Don’t miss out on this unique celebration—tickets go on sale from July 17th to August 1st, 2024.

For more details, visit our website or contact us at [email protected].