Students Urged to Register for the BCYF Spelling Bee

Special to the Sun

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is proud to announce the opportunity for Boston students and schools to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program through the 17th Annual BCYF Spelling Bee.

Boston students of public, charter, pilot, and parochial schools as well as home-schooled students are eligible to participate in BCYF’s Bee this spring only after they have won a Bee held at a Boston school. In addition to improving students’ spelling skills and broadening their vocabulary, Spelling Bee participation provides valuable experience in developing self-confidence—a necessary skill for success in public speaking and performing arts.

How to get involved:

• Register your Boston school with Scripps National Spelling Bee online by December 31, 2024 at www.spellingbee.com/enrollment. This will also serve as your registration for BCYF’s Bee. (Save money by opting into Early Enrollment by October 31, 2024).

• Pay the enrollment fee of $185 to Scripps National Spelling Bee.

• Hold a school spelling bee on or before Friday, February 28, 2025.

• Submit winner’s name and bio form to BCYF by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025.

• Cheer on your school’s representative speller at the 17th Annual BCYF Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 15, 2025!

Benefits of participation:

• Exclusive online access to the teachers-only section of spellingbee.com.

• Official pronouncer guides for use in conducting classroom and school bees.

• Access to The Great Words, Great Works reading list with all source books, organized by reading level.

• Supplemental vocabulary materials for classroom and school levels.

• Customizable certificates for your participants and school champion.

• A one year subscription to Britannica Online for kids to award to a participant in your school bee program (2 subscriptions if you enroll before September 30).

• Words of the Champions, a 4,000 word student study guide for school champions, and a 450 word school spelling bee study list.

The champion of the 17th Annual BCYF Spelling Bee will win a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee. All finalists will receive a trophy and the second and third place finishers will win an Amazon Fire table, and Amazon gift card. In 2008, BCYF started a new tradition for Boston by hosting the first citywide Spelling Bee in over 70 years. Since then, BCYF, with the support of the Boston Bruins Foundation, has continued the tradition of the BCYF Spelling Bee. Each year, family members, friends, and teachers proudly cheer on the spellers at the Citywide Spelling Bee in March.