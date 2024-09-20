Torit Montessori students meet with Governor, Mayor

Special the Sun

Torit Montessori School students met with Gov. Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu as part of their studies of civics and government.

Project based learning and the use of Boston as a classroom are hallmarks of Torit’s rigorous elementary program. The students, in Grade 3-6, walked from the school, located at 300 Cambridge St. in Beacon Hill, to Copley Square and the Boston Public Library where they attended broadcasts of WGBH’s “Ask the Governor” and “Ask the Mayor” segments.

As the school plans for an innovative middle school expansion, this type of learning will define the program. David Liebmann, the head of school, was hired in 2023 to bring his deep background in hands-on learning and place-based education to Torit, which had already established the value of learning by doing in its early years. As an independent school with a rigorous curriculum and an academic program leading to acceptances at the Boston exam schools and leading area private and public schools, Torit students are challenged to stretch themselves as they learn and practice new skills.

“That includes learning not what to think, but how to think,” said Liebmann. “The skills of listening, assessing information, and asking questions are fundamental to academic success.”

The students were recognized by the WGBH hosts for their diligent notetaking. Gov. Healey took the time to look through each student’s journal and offer her feedback, remarking: They’re impressive. They’re taking notes! It’s as good as any briefing I get.”

The governor thanked them for coming and for learning about what their government should be doing for them. Likewise, Mayor Wu generously took their questions as they gathered after her broadcast.

“I was honored to meet the governor and the mayor,” said Joanna, a fourth grader. “We talked about the issues they discussed during the broadcast and our class’s focus on learning more about how Boston and the state are governed.” Torit students regularly engage with leaders and initiatives in the city.

Recent projects have included detailed studies of food systems and cultural celebrations important to local communities. Because Torit students study Arabic, Mandarin, and Spanish (all students take all three languages), they can practice their speaking skills with native speakers in real-life settings.

“As we prepare a targeted expansion of the school,” Liebmann added, “this type of experiential learning is core to our model. It’s school as we all imagine it could be, with learning that is meaningful and real for Torit students.”

Torit Montessori School is an infant through sixth-grade independent school on Beacon Hill. Our mission is to educate bright and capable students in the spirit of Dr. Maria Montessori’s groundbreaking methods, allowing students to explore materials, ideas, and applications at their own pace, with guidance, direction, and encouragement from teachers.

