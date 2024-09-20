Eversource recognized as Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation

Special to the Sun

As a testament to its continued commitment to environmental stewardship and ensuring electric reliability for customers, Eversource has been named a Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation in all three states where the energy company operates. In collaboration with the National Association of State Foresters, the Tree Line USA program recognizes public and private utilities that demonstrate best practices for quality tree care, promoting the dual goals of safe, reliable electric service for customers while encouraging utility compatible tree planting and nurturing healthy trees to grow and thrive.

“We are honored to receive this recognition that highlights our robust vegetation management program and the dedicated work of our licensed and certified arborists to prune, plant and care for trees year-round,” said Eversource Director of Vegetation Management Sean Redding. “Trees are an essential part of New England’s character, and we’re always focused on balancing the natural beauty of our region with the need to ensure reliable electric service and public safety, which is why trimming or removing hazard trees that threaten power lines is so vital. This achievement underscores the success of our everyday mission, and we look forward to continuing this critical work as well as educating customers about the importance of planting the right tree in the right place.”

Tree Line USA evaluates applicants based on several criteria including adherence to industry best practices for tree care, annual training of employees and contractors, implementation of tree planting and public education programs, and participation in annual Arbor Day events. This year, Eversource partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute more than 1,000 free trees and shrubs to customers across its three-state service territory through the non-profit’s innovative Energy-Saving Trees program.

“Trees are an integral part of creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States, as well as providing important environmental benefits such as clean air, water, and shade,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Through their thoughtful and thorough work, Eversource demonstrates how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of both customers and their communities.”

In addition to advancing educational partnerships that teach municipalities, students and the public about how to plan before they plant, Eversource also works with property owners to help them understand their responsibility to maintain their own trees. For more information about the company’s comprehensive vegetation management program, please visit the dedicated page of its website.