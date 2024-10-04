Kathy Kottaridis Named  Director of the Office of Historic Preservation

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Kathy Kottaridis will serve as the new Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. Kottaridis, a seasoned preservation professional with over 30 years of leadership in community-centered historic preservation, urban planning, and public administration in Boston, brings her vast experience and commitment to equitable preservation practices to this role. She will lead efforts to steward and celebrate Boston’s rich and diverse historical assets, reporting to Chief Climate Officer, Brian Swett.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kathy Kottaridis as our new Director of the Office of Historic Preservation, said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Kathy brings unparalleled experience and passion for preserving Boston’s historic places while elevating the stories of our diverse communities will help ensure that Boston’s history is honored. Under her leadership, we will continue to make historic preservation a tool for social and racial equity, celebrating our past while building a future that benefits all Bostonians.”

As Director of the Office of Historic Preservation, Kottaridis will drive the City’s preservation initiatives by promoting inclusive historical narratives and fostering collaborations between public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Under her leadership, the office will prioritize centering racial equity and community involvement in preservation processes, ensuring that Boston’s history reflects the experiences and contributions of all its residents. Kottaridis will oversee the Boston Landmarks Commission, the City’s Historic District Commissions, the Archaeology Program, and the Commemoration Commission.

Kottaridis will also spearhead the City’s commemorative efforts, including the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026 and the 400th anniversary of Boston in 2030, ensuring these historic milestones are marked inclusively and meaningfully for all residents.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with leading the Office of Historic Preservation at such a pivotal time for Boston,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. “Boston’s history is vast, layered, and intertwined with the stories of many communities. I am excited to build upon the foundation of this office to ensure that Boston’s diverse histories are preserved, acknowledged, and celebrated in ways that benefit all of our neighborhoods.”

Kottaridis has been the Executive Director of Historic Boston Incorporated (HBI) since 2007, where she led the rehabilitation of numerous threatened historic buildings, successfully raising more than $5 million in capital grants and overseeing development projects valued at $39.7 million. Her leadership has transformed many of Boston’s architectural treasures into revitalized community spaces. For example, Kottaridis worked on the Fowler Clark Epstein Farm, a historic agricultural property in Boston, which underwent restoration in 2015 to serve as the Urban Farming Institute’s headquarters and an educational center. Kottaridis also supported the restoration of the Alvah Kittredge House, which was purchased by HBI in 2011 and completed a $3.8 million rehabilitation in 2014. The renewed mansion now holds five two-bedroom residential units including two permanently designated affordable units. HBI also undertook the $1.9 million rehabilitation of the Upham’s Corner Comfort Station, a former rest station, converting it into the restaurant Comfort Kitchen, a full-service award-winning café and restaurant.

Kottaridis holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, a Master’s in Historic Preservation from Boston University, and a Bachelor’s in History from the University of New Hampshire. Her career also includes positions with the Boston Redevelopment Authority, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the Bostonian Society.

“Kathy’s visionary leadership and deep expertise in historic preservation in Boston will be invaluable as we work to integrate preservation with our broader efforts in creating a just, decarbonized, and resilient city for all,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “Historic preservation is not just about honoring the past, but about building a sustainable and inclusive future. Kathy understands the vital connections between our historic assets and the wellbeing of our communities, and I’m excited to work with her to make Boston a model for both preservation and community building.”

Over just the last three years, the City of Boston has designated over 20 landmarks in Boston. This is more than twice the number of historic designations which occurred in the decade prior. Additionally, the Archaeology team has opened a new laboratory in West Roxbury, as well as an exhibit in Faneuil Hall that explores Boston’s history of slavery. To learn more about historic preservation in Boston, visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/historic-preservation.