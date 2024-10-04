News in Brief

NABB Homelessness Task Force forum set for Oct. 9 at Copley BPL

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Homelessness Task Force will sponsor its fifth annual Citywide Public Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Rabb Hall in the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

This year’s educational forum will be moderated by Jenifer McKim, interim investigations editor for WGBH, and include panelists Dr. Howard Koh, professor of public health and director of the Initiative on Health and Homelessness at Harvard SPH; Kenzie Bok, administrator of the Boston Housing Authority; and Joshua Cuddy, director of interagency coordination at EOHLC.

Register online at https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/66e47f5379c37d9f5da6e2fa.

Rep. Livingstone to hold Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his Back Bay Office Hours on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.; his East Fenway Office Hours on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m. at Caffe Nero at a4 Edgerly Road; and his West Fenway Office Hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center, as well as his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

​To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

SoWa Artists Guild to hold Oct. events

, SoWa First Friday will take place on Oct. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., and SoWa Sundays will be held on all four Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave., and are free and open to the public.

​Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

WLP’s annual Spagvhetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.