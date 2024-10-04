TMC Presents ‘Resonance of Remembrance’

Special to the Sun

Tutti Music Collective (TMC) presents a fall concert “Resonance of Remembrance,” on Saturday, October 19, 8 pm, at St. Cecilia Church, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston. The concert features the Wood Harbor Orchestra and TMC Chorus, led by Cofounder Elijah Langille, conductor. Guest performing artists include Ciaran Nagle, tenor, Tara Novak, violin and fiddle, and Ken Field, saxophone.

“Through a diversity of compositions and musical genres, we’ll explore our remembering – who we are, who we should be, who we cherish, and who we have lost,” shares Rachel Burckardt, composer and TMC cofounder. “Where else but at a TMC concert will you hear the mingling of a concert orchestra, chorus, jazz combo, and Irish musicians performing music mostly of local composers? Join us for an unforgettable evening of music!”

Tutti Music Collective’s “Resonance of Remembrance” features the second Boston performance of Composer Rachel Burckardt’s Global Music Award-winning work “Mount Auburn: A Requiem in D Minor,” featuring renowned Irish tenor Ciaran Nagle, soloist. In addition, the program features Burckardt’s composition “Ascendance.” The performance of this work is the first collaboration of the Wood Harbor Orchestra, Ishna violinist/fiddler Tara Novak, and the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, featuring Ken Field, saxophone, Phil Neighbors, drums and Blake Newman, bass. “For Elaine & Steve” by Burckardt, “Psalm 130” by local composer Patricia Van Ness, and “Conga del Fuego Nuevo” by Arturo Márquez round out the program.

The Tutti Music Collective and Wood Harbor Orchestra are committed to showcasing the music of local minority, LGBTQIA+, and living composers, in the belief that concert music should reflect the diversity of the world we live in. The Collective strives to create spaces where these voices are heard and celebrated. Through the Collective’s performances, it aspires to engage audiences, while championing inclusivity and equity in the arts. Learn more at thetuttimusiccollective.com.

Tickets to “Resonance of Remembrance” are $25 general admission, $10 seniors and students, children under 12 attend for free, available at MtAuburn-Boston.eventbrite.com and at the door. Parking is available at the nearby Hynes Auditorium Garage on Dalton Street for $13 with a coupon available at the door. St. Cecilia Church is fully accessible

For more information about Wood Harbor Music, and Composer Rachel Burckardt, visit woodharbormusic.net.