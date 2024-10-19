Councilors Flynn, Worrell to Discuss Increasing the Veterans Property Tax Exemption Next Tuesday

Special to the Sun

Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn and Brian Worrell will hold a hearing to discuss increasing Veterans Property Tax Exemption next Tuesday, October 22nd, at 2pm. In August this year, Governor Maura Healey signed the historic Honoring, Empowering and Recognizing Our Servicemembers and Veterans Act, also known as the HERO Act. The act includes comprehensive spending and policy initiatives, such as benefits and property tax exemptions, to improve veterans welfare. This hearing will discuss expansions to property tax exemptions to provide the highest possible property tax relief for our veterans. Residents can provide in-person or written testimony by contacting Shane Pac at [email protected]. This hearing will be held in person at the Iannella Chamber in Boston City Hall, and will be live-streamed at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

According to 2022 U.S. Census estimates, Boston has over 13,000 veterans, with the largest age group being 75 and older. Currently, property tax exemptions for veterans are limited to specific groups, including Purple Heart recipients and disabled veterans, with a maximum exemption of $400 for FY25. The recently passed HERO Act allows Boston to increase this exemption. With over $500 million available through the legislation, the City of Boston is financially positioned to offer a maximum property exemption of $840 starting in FY26.

“Our brave veterans who have served our country deserve our utmost care, respect and support,” said Councilor Flynn. “I look forward to working with Councilor Worrell and the administration to increase the amount of property tax exemption so that we can provide meaningful financial relief to our veterans and military families in Boston.”

For more information, contact Councilor Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 or [email protected].