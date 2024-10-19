News in Brief

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.

Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival returns Oct. 18 to the Common

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the fourth annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of free, fun, and spooky family-friendly activities. Show off your skills at the Ultimate Gaming Truck or test your courage in our Haunted Zombie Maze. Try the Jumpin’ Pumpkin and Scarecrow Slide, test your skills at Pumpkin Bowling, and enjoy nighttime fun in our Glow in the Dark Park with LED swings and LED seesaw.

A “monster mash” of activities will include music, arts and crafts, treats, rides on the trackless train, field games facilitated by Knucklebones, and sensory play with Play Boston. LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will be in attendance with fun Halloween LEGO builds as well as LEGO Halloween build activities with a Master Model Builder. Visit the New England Dairy displays to enjoy both the Mobile Dairy bar and the Mobile Dairy Experience. Enjoy live entertainment at the Parks Department Stage with music from Matt Heaton, dancing with Family Zumba, and a spooky storytime with Boston Public Library librarians.

For more information please visit boston.gov/falloween. To stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest set to return Oct. 19, to Peters Park,

The Friends of Peters Parks presents its Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peters Park, located at 1205 Washington St. in the South End.

​Admission is free. For more information, follow Peters Park on Facebook, or on Instagram @peters_park/@reddogpetresort.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold October events

SoWa Sundays will be held on all four Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave., they and are free and open to the public.

​Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

FOSEL’s author talks continue Oct. 23 at Union Church

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) will hold the second in its fall series of author talks on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the United Church at 485 Columbus Ave, in the Connection Room, an accessible space. This event will feature two acclaimed authors: Danielle Trussoni, whose most recent book is ‘The Puzzle Box.’ and Adam Sikes, , author of ‘The Underhanded.’

​Visit friendsofsouthendlibrary.org for more information.

Rep. Livingstone to hold virtual Office Hours on Oct. 24

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

City to hold Nov. 13 virtual public meeting on proposed Animal Rescue League project in South End

The Boston Planning Department will sponsor virtual Public meeting for a project proposed for the Animal Rescue League of Boston site in the South End on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The project, proposed for 10 Chandler St., comprises the construction of a new, three-story facility to replace the “functionally obsolete facility currently onsite,” according to the Planning Department.

Register for the meeting using the following Zoom registration link: bit.ly/4eOuJKb