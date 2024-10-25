FOPG Celebrates Legacy and Support at Annual Members Reception

Special to the Sun

Last Thursday evening, Oct. 18, the Friends of the Public Garden (FOPG) held its annual Members Reception, an event dedicated to honoring the loyal supporters who make the organization’s vital work in our three beloved parks possible.

This year, the gathering took on a special significance as it celebrated FOPG President Liz Vizza and her remarkable 15-year legacy.

The reception, hosted at The Newbury Boston, was an inspiring evening filled with respect and gratitude. Attendees were privileged to hear from notable guests, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and City Councilors Sharon Durkan and Ed Flynn. They expressed their appreciation for FOPG and its supporters’ dedication.

A longtime friend of the organization, Rhondella Richardson from WCVB, served as emcee for the program, guiding guests through an evening marked by heartfelt remarks from Friends Board Chair Leslie Singleton Adam and Liz Vizza herself.

Highlights of the evening included a special tribute video from board members, supporters, friends, and family that captured Liz’s impactful contributions over the years and showcased her unwavering commitment to the parks and the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our members and are proud to recognize the remarkable leadership of Liz Vizza during her tenure,” said Leslie Singleton Adam, Friends of the Public Garden Board Chair. “Her passion and dedication have truly transformed our parks and the experiences they offer. Liz laid a strong foundation for the organization, setting us on a bright and successful future.”

​The Friends of the Public Garden sincerely thank all attendees, particularly The Newbury Boston, for graciously hosting this impactful event.

​For more information on the Friends of the Public Garden and their initiatives, visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org.