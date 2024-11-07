NABB’s Licensing Comm. hears from reps for casual breakfast and lunch spot proposed for 777 Boylston St.

By Dan Murphy

D. Murphy Photo

The proposed future location of First Watch restaurant at 777 Boylston St.

Representatives for a casual breakfast and lunch restaurant proposed for 777 Boylston St. were on hand for the Nov. 4 monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Licensing and Building Use Committee, which was held virtually.

​First Watch – a national chain of self-described ‘daytime diners,’ with 535 locations nationwide – intends to open its second Boston-area outpost on the first level of the building located in between Abe & Louie’s at 793 Boylston St. and Atlantic Fish Company at 761 Boylston St., said Igor Bley, director of design for First Watch. (The chain’s first Boston-area location in Hanover is now under construction and expected to open in January, he said.)

​The proposed restaurant would occupy one side of the building at 777 Boylston St., while Swingers, a UK-based chain offering ‘elevated’ miniature golf, is poised to take over much of the other side of the building.

​Although First Watch serves only made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes (with dinner not offered), the proposed Boylston Street location would be seeking a liquor license to provide mixed drinks, including Bloody Marys and sangria.

​“We do serve alcohol [at our other locations],” said Bley. “We propose a small bar in there.”

​While the restaurant’s occupancy has yet to be determined, the Boylston Street space, which includes a patio, is smaller than other First Watch locations, which usually can accommodate around 200 patrons, said Megan Esswein, a project architect, so the occupancy is expected to be less than that.

​Regarding trash storage and disposal, the proposed Boylston Street location has dumpsters in the alley accessible via a rear service elevator.

“There’s some takeout [expected] but not much,” added Esswein.

In another matter, the committee heard from the owners of a tattoo parlor and small art gallery proposed for the street level at 31 Massachusetts Ave. in between Corner Tavern and Café Savage.

​Redona Marku Vata and her husband, Mark Vata, are in the process of purchasing the 708 square-foot space, which she said was last used as an office and has sat vacant for at least the past five years.

​The couple intends to transform the space into a tattoo parlor with two stations, as well as a small art gallery offering a small, curated selection of works by artists on consignment and available for purchase.

​Mark, who has a background in fine art, would serve as the lead, and to start only, tattoo artist, while the gallery would feature his art on display, alongside works by other artists.

​The hours of operation for the proposed daily business are from 10 a.m., with the last client in the door by 7 p.m. Each of the one or two tattoo artists are expected to see between one and five clients every day by appointment only.

​Three parking spots in the rear are deeded to the unit, added Redona, while the proposed business would adhere strictly to the city’s Board of Health regulations for tattoo parlors.

​During public testimony, Drew Krepelka, a tenant of the building, expressed his support for the proposed business, saying he has “no objections and no concerns.”

​Conrad Armstrong, committee chair, told both applicants he would inform them of NABB’s position on their respective applications (i.e. whether to oppose or not to oppose them at the city level) by this Friday, Nov. 8.