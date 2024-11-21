Plans unveiled for new Animal Rescue League facility in South End

By Dan Murphy

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Boston Planning Department

A rendering of the new, three-story headquarters for the Animal Rescue League of Boston proposed for 10 Chandler St. in the South End.

Plans for a new, three-story Animal Rescue League of Boston headquarters to replace the outdated facility on Chandler Street in the South End were unveiled during a city-sponsored meeting held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The 18-month construction timeline for the project would allow the nonprofit organization, which offers veterinary care, pet adoption, and field services, to continually operate, said Robert Baldwin, project manager for the Boston real-estate consulting firm, QPD.

Following initial demolition and foundation work set for April to June of next year, construction of the proposed 30,500 GFA (gross floor area), three-story building at 10 Chandler St. is scheduled between next July and July of 2026. The organization would then move its operations into the new building in August of 2026, said Baldwin.

Demolition of the remainder of the original, two-story building, which was built in 1957, would come in September of 2026, while the Dog Training Room and completion of the site work is set for September to December of 2026.

The 25 existing surface parking-spaces would be retained but in a “slightly different configuration,” said Baldwin, while a steel picket fence would surround the perimeter of the new facility to provide security during peak and off-hours.

Three new trees would need to be removed for the new building, and a smaller tree would be removed to accommodate a new curbcut.

The new building would have red brick on its second- and third-story facades, with masonry cladding at the base of the building, said Baldwin. The city’s public comment period for this project runs through Dec. 2; comments can submitted via the project page at http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/10-chandler-street, or sent via email to Zoe Schutte, project assistant for the city’s Planning Department, at [email protected].