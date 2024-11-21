Wu Joins IBA and BHA to celebrate preservation of West Newton/Rutland Apartments

Special to Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) on Thursday, Nov. 14, to celebrate the successful completion of a major renovation project preserving 146 affordable housing units at the West Newton and Rutland Apartments in the South End neighborhood. The celebration marked the culmination of years of collaboration between IBA and BHA, which will improve resident quality of life and safeguard these affordable homes for future generations.

The project, which was financed in part by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and federal and state Historic Tax Credits, included financing from MassHousing and Wells Fargo. These capital resources enabled significant renovations to the 146 units of public housing, with the BHA continuing to provide ongoing operating subsidies to ensure their permanent affordability. Renovations include exterior masonry repairs, new windows, doors, roofs, and essential life-safety and accessibility upgrades. Eight units were renovated for improved accessibility and 11 vacant, fire-damaged units were fully restored and transformed into modern homes for Boston families.

“I am so grateful for our partners who share our dedication to making Boston an affordable, attainable, and enjoyable home for everyone,” said Mayor Wu. “This transfer and renovation process exemplifies the different approaches we can take to preserve much-needed affordable housing in our city. Thank you to everyone who worked to keep these families in our city and ensure affordable housing in perpetuity in this neighborhood.”

Formerly a BHA-owned public housing community, this project transfers ownership and management of the property to IBA, which will ensure permanent affordability in compliance with its ground lease with the BHA. Of the 146 total units, 110 of the apartments are made affordable through the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program and 36 units through the federal Section 8 program, with subsidies from both programs administered by the BHA. This project ensures these homes remain affordable for future generations, reaffirming a commitment to sustainable community development.

“In partnership with the BHA, our team’s long-standing dedication and effective collaboration have protected our community by enhancing the lives of our residents and ensuring that they can remain in our neighborhood,” said Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, CEO of IBA. “These renovations provide safe, modern spaces and foster stability and opportunity for the residents. We’re preserving the South End’s diversity while offering programs that empower residents, reinforcing our commitment to social and economic mobility. This is about ensuring everyone has a place to call home and a chance to thrive.”

“I have had the pleasure of living in the West Newton Apartments for the last 15 years. The transition from the Boston Housing Authority to Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción has been a major factor in helping me go from feeling happy and safe in my home, to being a fulfilled member of my community,” said Resident Ambassador Rosa Gonzalez. “Being part of IBA has opened doors for me to discover the wonderful services they offer, like the Financial Empowerment Program and Resident Services Program. Thanks to these resources, I have been able to connect with the Villa Victoria community and truly feel like I am part of a big family.”

The event marked the completion of IBA’s second renovation project at West Newton Apartments. In 1977, IBA conducted a renovation of the West Newton Street properties, converting late 19th-century, brick South End row-houses into public housing for the Boston Housing Authority.

“Boston needs every affordable housing unit, and the West Newton/Rutland Apartments have long been a critical link in Boston’s affordable housing landscape in the South End,” said BHA Administrator Kenzie Bok. “Delivering these upgrades in partnership with IBA enables us to give hundreds of families an opportunity to live in safe, beautifully renovated homes in one of Boston’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”Going forward residents will have access to IBA’s residential programs and services, which include education, workforce development, advocacy, arts and cultural programming.

“Affordable housing isn’t just a roof over someone’s head—it’s security, it’s a chance for children to grow up in a stable environment, and it’s a pathway to opportunity for people at all stages of life,” said IBA COO Mayra Negrón-Roche. “When we prioritize housing, we are investing in our communities, and in families who are the very heartbeat of our community and the economy. We all benefit.”

More than 100 partners, elected officials, residents, funders, staff, and community members joined the City of Boston and BHA for the event. Notable attendees included Rep. John Moran (9th Suffolk), City Councilor Ed Flynn, and representatives from Sen. Nick Collins’ office, the Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association and the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association.