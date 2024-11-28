Boston’s Biggest and Most Magical Festive Experience is Coming

A new tradition lights up Hood Park with massive light displays and seasonal magic for the entire family

Special to the Sun

Winter Fest, a large-scale, immersive winter experience has transformed Hood Park in Charlestown into a dazzling wonderland featuring a breathtaking festival of lights. From December 5th through January 25th, guests can enjoy ice skating, an Après Ski Veuve Clicquot Gondola Lounge, charming shopping vendors, festive food & beverage, and a life-size ice castle adorned in twinkling lights.

Presented by team behind Wicked Haunt Fest, highlights include special meet-and-greets with Santa on the weekends, a whimsical toy workshop, and a life-size gingerbread house. Winter Fest will offer themed food and beverage stations featuring winter warmers such as decadent hot chocolate with seasonal toppings like house-made marshmallow and crushed peppermint as well as select beers and wines. The Après Ski Veuve Clicquot Gondola Lounge transports guests to Aspen and is the perfect photo-worthy place to make a champagne toast.

The festival’s stage comes alive with local artists performing beloved holiday classics that capture the spirit of the season. The festivities kick off with the lighting of a majestic 32-foot Christmas tree and continue with attractions for visitors of all ages. Winter Fest is proudly sponsored by Beasley and Bent Water Brewing, whose support helps bring this magical celebration to life.

“We set out to create an experience that feels like you’re stepping into a storybook, where every corner brings a new moment of magic,” said Creative Director, Carl Rugato. Katie Kwiatkowski, Director of Events and Marketing at MNM Restaurant Group says Winter Fest is more than a festival, “it’s a celebration of community, seasonal traditions and the beauty of winter.”

With its easily accessible location and ample parking—offering three hours of free parking—Winter Fest promises an enjoyable experience without the hassle of overcrowded spaces. Whether guests are planning a festive family outing or a romantic winter escape, Winter Fest ensures a relaxed and spacious environment for everyone. The festival is located at 100 Hood Park Dr., Boston, MA, 02129. For tickets, event hours, and additional information, visit www.winterfestboston.com or follow on social media @bostonswinterfest.