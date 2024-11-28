RMV Reminds Residents of Real ID Requirements

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents that beginning May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by plane domestically or entering certain federal facilities will need a Registry-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport. The Registry is strongly encouraging everyone seeking a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card to go online now at Mass.Gov/REALID to learn what documents are needed for a required in-person appointment. Appointments are available right now. Customers who already have a compliant credential may renew online as long as they have not had a name change.

The fee to obtain or renew a REAL ID compliant credential is the same as obtaining or renewing the equivalent non-compliant credential:

• The fee for renewing a non-commercial standard or a REAL ID driver’s license is $50.

• The fee for renewing a Mass ID is $25.

• The amendment fee for upgrading to a standard or REAL ID credential before an existing credential’s expiration is $25.

• Customers with a less than five-year stay in the U.S. pay a pro-rated fee.

“Do not wait. We are six months away from the REAL ID federal requirement going into effect and strongly urge Massachusetts residents who wish to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant credential to act as soon as possible,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “For customers who qualify for a REAL ID and want to renew and upgrade, we recommend you schedule your appointment at least three weeks before your birthday so that you can receive your credential in the mail ahead of your expiration. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, and its partner AAA Northeast, have successfully been issuing REAL ID credentials since 2018 and are prepared for interested residents prior to the May 2025 deadline.”

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the RMV’s Online Service Center at Mass.Gov/myRMV or if you are a AAA member at https://northeast.aaa.com/automotive/registry-services/massachuset