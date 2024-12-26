Councilor Durkan Urges Residents to Keep Sidewalks Clear

By Dan Murphy

With the first snowfall of the year blanketing Boston and winter weather now an undeniable reality, City Councilor Sharon Durkan is urging residents to help keep city sidewalks clear, safe, and accessible for everyone.

Snow on sidewalks can quickly freeze into hard, icy patches, making walking treacherous—particularly for children, seniors, and those with mobility challenges. To prevent this, Councilor Durkan is encouraging residents to grab a shovel or spread ice melt before deep freeze sets in.

“This is always my advice after a snowfall: clear your sidewalks early, for the sake of everyone walking,” Councilor Durkan said. “A little effort now can prevent injuries and keep our community safe and accessible for days to come.”

Councilor Durkan also thanked those who have already been diligent in clearing the frontage of their properties. “Your efforts make a world of difference in keeping our neighborhoods walkable and safe for everyone,” she wrote in a Dec. 21 email to her District 8 constituents.

Councilor Durkan expressed her gratitude to the City of Boston Public Works team for their tireless efforts in clearing streets and public spaces.

“It’s clear there is still work to do, as neighbors have reached out with spots that they feel were not clear enough to travel safely, and I’ll be working with those business owners and homeowners to see how we can make the pedestrian experience safer,” she said.

For more tips and guidelines on navigating winter weather in Boston, residents can visit the city’s Guide to Winter in Boston at boston.gov/winter-boston.

“This first snow is a good time to remind ourselves of the responsibility we share as neighbors,” said Councilor Durkan in the aftermath of last weekend’s snowfall. “Let’s set the tone this season by stepping up and helping one another. Together, we can keep Boston’s streets welcoming, no matter the weather.”