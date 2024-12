2024 was memorable year in Boston for a variety of reasons. So as the curtain closes on another

year, we invite readers to look back.

Courtesy of The Friends of the Public Garden.

>> On Jan. 11, the Friends of the Public Garden joined representatives from the Boston Parks Department for the lighting of the Alexander Hamilton (seen here) and Col. John Glover statues on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Courtesy of The Boston Planning & Development Agency

>> A rendering of the entrance to the South Tower of the Sheraton Boston Hotel in the Back Bay, which will go from temporary to permanent dormitory space for Northeaster University.

*On Jan 18, the Boston Planning & Development Agency board unanimously approved an application that will enable Northeastern University to convert one of the two towers comprising

the Sheraton Boston Hotel in the Back Bay from temporary into permanent student housing.