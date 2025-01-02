City Announces Copley Square Park partially Reopens on New Year’s Day

The City of Boston today announced updates in the reopening timeline for Copley Square Park. The northeast triangle of the park, located between Trinity Church and Boylston Street, will reopen on New Year’s Day 2025 following a renovation. The Plaza and Raised Grove areas are set to reopen as well in January/February 2025, with the fountain, lawn areas, and perimeter sidewalks scheduled for completion after the 2025 Boston Marathon. The park has been under renovation since July 2023.

“Copley Square is one of the most iconic parks in Boston, offering vibrancy and open space in an area that welcomes visitors and residents alike,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re excited to ring in the New Year by opening a newly renovated piece of this historic park, with the rest of the park’s reopening to follow soon after.”

The $18.9 million renovations will bring upgrades with a focus on enhancing accessibility, functionality, and community use. Key improvements include the renovation of the iconic fountain, increasing the existing tree canopy through a raised grove with shaded seating, updated pathways and lighting, and new flexible event spaces to accommodate events including the Boston Marathon and the Copley Square Farmers Market, as well as daily public use.

“We’re excited to begin reopening Copley Square for public use on New Year’s Day and we look forward to unveiling the fully renovated park this spring,” said Boston Parks Interim Commissioner Liza Meyer. “These improvements, from the revitalized fountain to the expanded tree canopy and flexible event spaces, reflect the community’s vision and we can’t wait to share the finished project.”

Recent Progress Highlights:

Fountain Vault: Interior work is complete, with exterior work resuming soon.

Boylston Street Sidewalk: The east half is finished, with new glass panels in the bus shelter. Once temperatures rise, the west half will be completed in spring 2025.

Raised Grove & Plaza: Paver installations are nearly complete, with furnishings already being installed.

Tortoise and Hare Statues: The beloved statues have returned to their home in Copley Square.

Upcoming Work:

Final touches to the Raised Grove and Plaza will continue in the coming weeks.

Porous brick pavements and other elements near Boylston Street and the Kiosk will proceed as weather permits.

For updates and inquiries, visit the project website at boston.gov/copley-improvements.