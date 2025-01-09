Special to the Sun

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) invites the public to participate in the “Exploring the Blackstone River Valley” recreational hike series. These free programs are open to individuals ages 12 and up. Registration is not required, but participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather, and bring water. Bathrooms may not be available at certain locations.

For updated programming information, call (508) 278-7604 or visit the DCR website. ADA accommodations are available by contacting (617) 645-0358 or emailing [email protected].

Upcoming Hikes

Sunday, January 12: Sparrow and Grouse Loop, 2–4 p.m.

Upton State Forest

Meet at the CCC Camp parking area (205 Westboro Road, Upton).

~3 miles over a rugged forest surface with steep inclines.

Sunday, January 19: Grand Trunk Trail Loop, 1–4 p.m.

Douglas State Forest

Meet at Carter’s Field parking area.

~4-5 miles over a compacted gravel surface with mild inclines.

Sunday, January 26: Long Trail Loop, 2–4 p.m.

Hopkinton State Park

Meet at the Hopkinton State Park upper beach lot parking area.

~3-5 miles over rugged forest and loose gravel surfaces with moderate inclines.

Sunday, February 2: Goat Hill Loop, 2–4 p.m.

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park

Meet at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center parking area (287 Oak Street, Uxbridge).

~2 miles over rugged forest and rocky surfaces with steep inclines.

Sunday, February 9: Mammoth Rock Loop, 2–4 p.m.

Upton State Forest

Meet at the CCC Camp parking area (205 Westboro Road, Upton).

~2.5 miles over a rugged forest surface with steep inclines.

Sunday, February 16: Morse Pond Loop, 2–4 p.m.

Douglas State Forest

Meet at Carter’s Field parking area.

~3.5 miles over a compacted gravel surface with mild inclines.

Sunday, February 23: Forest Road Loop, 2–4 p.m.

Purgatory Chasm State Reservation

Meet at the Purgatory Chasm Visitor Center parking area (198 Purgatory Road, Sutton).

~3.5 miles over a rocky surface with steep inclines.

For more information, contact the Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park at (508) 278-7604.