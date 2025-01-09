News in Brief

Discover MGH’s Blum Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Discover the Blum Center, in Partnership with the Slavin Academy, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110, on the MGH main campus.

At this time, information on upcoming programs, a Q&A sessions to answer your questions, and insights into the educational resources will be available to patients, families, and the community. A clinicians will also be available to educate attendees on checking their blood pressure at home and understanding how it relates to their heart health, as well as on monitoring their health at home.

​All are welcome at this event where light refreshments will be served.

​For more information, contact the Blum Center at 617-724-7352 or via email at [email protected].

Fenway CDC to hold first Community Conversation on Jan. 30

Fenway CDC will hold its first of three Community Conversations on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the 300 The Fenway (Simmons College), as well as virtually.

​Among the topics of discussion will be the group’s future plans for affordable housing, organizing, and community programs.

​Reserve your spot by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-vision-conversation-tickets-1116836842059?aff=oddtdtcreator.