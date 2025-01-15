Coletta Zapata Publishes Report on Local Climate Action

Special to the Sun

As Chair of the Committee on Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks, Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) has published a comprehensive report titled “Boston Rising: Building a Resilient City on a Hill Through Local Climate Action,” following meetings and recommendations from dozens of environmental advocacy organizations. This 19-page report highlights Boston’s leadership as a model for local climate action, especially in response to potential federal rollbacks of environmental regulations and reduced funding for climate resilience. The report also introduces innovative municipal policy proposals and funding strategies to protect Boston from the adverse effects of climate change.

The report outlines the committee’s accomplishments under Coletta Zapata’s leadership and presents a forward-looking strategy through actionable policy recommendations. In 2024, the committee oversaw more than $33 million in funding to support Boston’s tree canopy, parks, food system, and clean energy initiatives. The committee also held numerous hearings and working sessions to advance Boston’s environmental objectives.

Recent strategic breakthroughs of the committee include establishing the Office of Climate Resilience, standardizing climate science and environmental justice education in Boston Public Schools, workforce development initiatives in the green and blue economy sectors, reimagining Boston’s food systems including the acquisition of a food hub, and adopting BERDO 2.0 and the Equitable Emissions Investment Fund.

New proposals include establishing a municipal climate bank and issuing green bonds, advancing electrification and geothermal solutions, transitioning to clean energy sources, implementing resilient zoning standards and mitigation strategies, reducing polystyrene and plastic waste, integrating climate goals with sustainable mobility initiatives, and developing a Waterfront Business Improvement District (BID).

The report also emphasizes the importance of local climate leadership by leveraging strategic planning and innovative funding mechanisms to compensate for potential reductions in federal support. Suggested measures include seeking local foundation and grant funding, collaborative legislative advocacy, forming public-private partnerships, utilizing alternative federal programs, and fostering regional collaboration.

“Our goal is clear: to keep Boston on a path toward achieving its ambitious climate goals while ensuring that every voice is heard and every neighborhood benefits from the transformation ahead,” said Coletta Zapata. “We cannot afford to wait for others to act; Boston must lead the way with solutions that put our communities first. I extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to this report and to those committed to building a greener and more resilient future.”

“This report is a remarkable breakdown of the City’s current efforts and a great roadmap for the future. Steps like a municipal climate bank can ensure our climate efforts keep going and growing, especially in the absence of major federal climate funding. I am thrilled to see the City Council lead on climate justice. My thanks, especially, to Chair Coletta Zapata and Vice Chair Weber for their leadership of this committee,” said Hessann Farooqi, Executive Director of the Boston Climate Action Network (BCAN).

“Investments in the Mary Ellen Welch Greenway and the City’s Border Street nature-based protection plan are prime examples of how the City works with neighborhoods to identify and preserve critical assets. While storm waters can cause billions in property damage, our recent summer informed us that wildfires, extreme temperatures, and air pollution cause immediate and widespread health issues, especially among the poor. The Councilor’s report is a gateway report that documents all these issues and offers practical policy responses to these and other issues. Climate advocates and policy wonks should keep it as a handy and easy-read to share with residents of our City neighborhoods,” said Philip Giffee, Executive Director of Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH).

To read Coletta Zapata’s report in full, please visit bit.ly/EJ_GCZReport. For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].