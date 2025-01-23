Marvin Mathelier Announces Campaign for Boston City Council At-Large

Special to the Sun

Marvin Mathelier, a Marine Corps veteran, small business owner, and community advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for Boston City Council At-Large. With a campaign focused on affordable housing, improving public schools, and public safety, Mathelier will bring bold, long-term solutions to the challenges facing Boston’s neighborhoods.

“I’m not a politician—I’m a Marine, a small business owner, and a father who understands the struggles Boston families face every day,” said Mathelier. “From skyrocketing rents to unsafe streets and underfunded schools, our city needs leadership that puts people first, not special interests. I’m running to ensure that every Bostonian has the opportunity to thrive.”

Marvin’s career in the Marine Corps took him to Afghanistan in 2010, and more recently across Latin America and the Caribbean. He co-owns Ula Café in Jamaica Plain, where he creates jobs and fosters community connections. Most recently, Marvin served as Deputy Chief Engagement Officer at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services, where he worked to help veterans access benefits and resources, ranging from housing to health care.

Born in New York and raised in a family of immigrants, Mathelier’s life has been defined by service. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Norwich University, an MBA from Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.

Mathelier lives in Roxbury with his wife, Beth, and their three children.

Mathelier’s campaign will emphasize the need for collaboration and integrity in addressing Boston’s most pressing issues. His priorities include:

• Making Boston Affordable: Tackling rising rents and creating more affordable housing.

• Fixing Our Schools: Ensuring every child has access to quality education.

• Safer Streets: Addressing violence and prioritizing public safety for all.

Mathelier’s deep commitment to Boston stems from his belief that every resident deserves a fair shot at success. “Boston is a city of promise and potential,” he said. “But too many families feel left behind. Together, we can build a stronger, better Boston where everyone has a voice.”

For more information about Marvin Mathelier’s campaign, visit https://marvinforboston.com. Follow the campaign on most social media platforms at @MarvinForBoston.