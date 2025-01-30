BTD Officials Outline Plans for Installation of Multi-space Meters on Tremont Street

By Dan Murphy

Boston Transportation Department officials were on hand for a virtual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22, to discuss the installation of multi-space meters on Tremont Street as the first step in a citywide meter-modernization overhaul. ​The BTD intends to install 31 ‘pay-by-plate,’ multi-space parking meters for approximately 234 metered spaces, including 202 two-hour metered spaces and 32 15-minute metered spaces on Tremont Street between Arlington Street and Massachusetts Avenue, said BTD Commoner Nicholas Gove. The meter rates will be $2 per hour for the two-hour metered spaces, available to purchase in 15-minute intervals. Installation of the new meters is expected to take around two weeks, with completion expected at the end of February, said Gove, and the city will begin meter enforcement in March. ​This project, said Gove, will also include create commercial loading zones; 15-minute pickup and drop-off areas; and new Resident Permit Parking Only spaces. ​

Citywide, the BTD’s initiative entails the modernization and replacement of more than 5,000 single and dual-space meters, as well as 160 multi-space, ‘kiosk-style’ pay stations, said John Romano, director of operations. All meters will continue to accept the ParkBoston app; quarters (but not bills); and Visa, Mastercard, and Discover debit and credit cards. “The new Tremont Street meters will offer tap and pay, virtual receipts, and be available in English, Spanish, and Simple Chinese,” added Romano. “All new meters will be pay-by-plate, so customers will no longer need to return to their vehicle to display payment.” ​Goals of this initiative, said Romano, include improving both customer service and BTD operations; embracing technology and data analytics while encouraging mobile payments and reducing on-street meter hardware; and supporting “the continued implementation of flexible curb management strategies to create smarter, more efficient streets and plans for future street design changes.”