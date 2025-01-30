MEP Raise Awareness Campaign for New Boater Education Law 

Special to the Sun

In an effort to boost boating safety and responsibility, the Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) is informing the public about the Hanson-Milone Boater Safety Act, which was recently signed into law by Governor Maura Healey. This law, set to take effect on April 1, 2026, introduces a mandatory boater education program for all motorized vessel operators. The new program aligns Massachusetts’ boating regulations with federal U.S. Coast Guard safety standards and aims to ensure that every boater is equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely navigate the state’s waterways. MEP is now working to raise awareness and provide resources to help boaters prepare for the changes ahead.

“Boating is an important part of life in Massachusetts, and this new law ensures that everyone on the water is properly prepared,” said Interim MEP Colonel Chris Mason. “Whether you’re an experienced boater or just starting out, the knowledge gained from this course will help keep you, your passengers, and our waterways safe. Our goal is simple—make boating safer for everyone.”

“I am so proud to see the Hanson-Milone Act finally become law. Massachusetts is home to some of the most beautiful waterways in the world, but too often, a day of fun on the water ends in tragedy because someone operates a boat without proper safety training,” said State Representative Kathy LaNatra (D-Kingston). “This legislation establishes a straightforward program to make sure anyone operating a boat in the Commonwealth has the necessary safety knowledge to keep themselves and others safe. I want to thank Governor Healey for her signature, as well as Speaker Mariano, Chairman Michlewitz, Chairman Straus and my Senate colleagues for their support of this legislation. Most importantly, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Hanson and Milone families for their relentless dedication and advocacy for this life-saving legislation.”

What Does This Mean for Boaters?

Starting April 1, 2026, anyone wishing to operate a motorized vessel in Massachusetts will be required to complete an approved boating safety education course.

The goal is to ensure that every boater has the skills and knowledge needed to operate their vessel safely, reducing accidents and ensuring a more enjoyable experience for all. The education program will cover important topics such as:

• Navigation Rules: Understand how to safely maneuver on the water and avoid collisions.

• Emergency Procedures: Learn what to do in case of an emergency to protect yourself and your passengers.

• Environmental Protections: Gain awareness of practices that protect Massachusetts’ treasured natural resources.

Who Needs to Enroll?

• If you were born after January 1, 1989, you must complete the course by April 1, 2026, with no penalties assessed until September 1, 2026.

• If you were born on or before January 1, 1989, you’ll have until April 1, 2028, to complete the course.

The program will be available through a variety of convenient platforms, including online courses, in-person classes, and partnerships with local organizations.

Why This Is Great for Boaters

This new law not only enhances safety, but it also empowers boaters with the knowledge they need to navigate Massachusetts’ vast and beautiful waterways with confidence.

With thousands of miles of coastline and numerous lakes and rivers, Massachusetts is a haven for boating enthusiasts.

Simplified Access to Education

MEP will manage the implementation of the new law and ensure boaters have easy access to education. Proof of education will be required while boating on Massachusetts waters, so getting your certificate is simple and convenient. To get started, boaters can visit the official Massachusetts Boater Education website at www.mass.gov/how-to/boat-safety-certificate-course For additional information on the new law, including frequently asked questions and course details, please visit the Massachusetts Environmental Police website www.mass.gov/OLE or contact the Boat and Recreation Vehicle Safety Bureau at (508) 564-4961.