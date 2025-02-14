MCAC Announces the Launch of Newly Designed Website

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Port Authority Community Advisory Committee (MCAC), a legislatively created oversight committee which serves as the voice of the thirty-five communities impacted by Massachusetts Port Authority operations, is pleased to announce that our new website is live.

The site can be found at www.massportcac.org.

The website contains all the minutes from our committee and sub-committee (Aviation Operations, Environment & Health, Finance) meetings as well as resources for community members to learn about aviation and maritime impacts. Links can also be found to report noise complaints and understand runway usage at Logan Airport.

For more information on MCAC projects, please contact Executive Director Aaron Toffler at [email protected].