Angela Johnson named Board Chair of Old North Illuminated, Prioritizing Inclusive History

Special to the Sun

As a Black woman who grew up in the Episcopal church, it’s important for Angela Johnson to see Black and Indigenous congregants’ contributions included in Old North Church’s story. As the new Chair of the Board of Directors for Old North Illuminated, which operates and preserves Old North Church Historic Site, the Dedham resident will help to uncover the hidden history of, preserve, and protect the national landmark.

Raised in the American South, the daughter of an Episcopal priest who died when she was 10 years old, Johnson first remembers visiting Old North Church Historic Site the summer after her freshman year of high school while joining her mother, a delegate for the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee, at a Union of Black Episcopalians conference in Boston. The church, the conference, and the Commonwealth left an impression on her as she would go on to pursue her post-secondary education at Wellesley College and build a decades-long career in nonprofit management and fundraising.

“As the new Board Chair of Old North Illuminated, I’m most excited about preserving and sharing the rich, multifaceted history of Old North Church,” says Johnson. “While many people focus on the story of Paul Revere’s ride, the church itself has been a cornerstone of our history for over 300 years. It’s not just about the lanterns and the revolution – it’s about remembering the full story, including the roles played by early church members and the diverse histories of all who were part of it, including free and enslaved Black congregants and others who contributed over the years. As someone who wasn’t initially a history buff, I’ve come to deeply appreciate the significance of this place. Old North is a unique church with a rich past that speaks to everyone, and I’m committed to ensuring its stories are preserved and shared for generations to come.”

Johnson brings more than 30 years of experience in communications, project management, teaching, and development to the Old North Illuminated Board of Directors. As Senior Director of Philanthropy at Year Up United, she focuses on building relationships with donors, mainly Massachusetts-based, to support the organization’s national mission. She works closely with stakeholders to encourage volunteering, giving, and other forms of support. A passionate volunteer, Johnson has been active on the boards of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), The Lenny Zakim Fund, Sisters in Development in Massachusetts, and Minds Matter Boston. She also contributed to an Advisory Committee for Massachusetts State Treasurer Steve Grossman for four years and was a nine-year volunteer mentor for Big Sister of Greater Boston, where she was honored as a Community-Based Big Sister of the Year.

“I’m thrilled that the Board of Old North Illuminated has selected Angela to serve as our next Board Chair,” says Nikki Stewart, Old North Illuminated Executive Director. “Her expertise in fostering partnerships and building support for both national and community-based non-profits will be invaluable as we begin this important anniversary year and look to our future. She is a powerhouse public speaker, a dynamic fundraiser, an adept event planner, and a warm and encouraging leader.”

As a member of the Old North Illuminated Board of Directors, Johnson will help with general oversight of the strategic direction and financial health of the organization and serve on committees that provide guidance in areas such as education, marketing and development, preservation, finance, and investment, all of which enable the organization to execute on its mission and live its values. Board members serve for up to three terms of three years each and act as goodwill ambassadors who actively advocate on behalf of the nonprofit.

This year, Old North Illuminated celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, marking Paul Revere’s legendary midnight ride and the iconic “two if by sea” lantern signal in Old North Church’s steeple. For information about upcoming celebrations, visit: www.oldnorth.com/250th.

Established in 1991 as the Old North Foundation, Old North Illuminated is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is responsible for historic site operations and interpretative, educational, and preservation programs at the iconic Old North Church Historic Site. A secular organization that is independent of Christ Church in the City of Boston, Old North Illuminated welcomes approximately 500,000 visitors annually while overseeing the preservation of an enduring symbol of American independence. Old North Illuminated serves a wide audience by creating meaningful experiences through educational outreach, site-specific programming, and historical analysis. ONI works collaboratively with the City of Boston, the U.S. National Park Service, the Freedom Trail Foundation, and other partners to foster educational and interpretive programs for students and visitors while engaging the public in Old North Church’s history and its role in inspiring liberty and freedom. In 2023, Old North Church Historic Site was designated as a Site of Conscience by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience (ICSC), joining a global network of historic sites, museums, and memory initiatives that connect past struggles to today’s movements for human rights.