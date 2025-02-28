News in Brief

Falling concrete damages several cars in Pru Tunnel

Several vehicles sustained damage on early Friday afternoon, Feb. 21, when concrete came falling down from the ceiling of the Prudential Tunnel.

`​At around 1:30 p.m., the incident unfolded in the left and middle travel lanes on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike beneath Huntington Avenue, according to published reports.

​No injuries were reported, and damage to vehicles was said to be minimal.

​The cause of the incident was “a non-structural section of concrete at an expansion joint fell due to a freeze-thaw cycle,” according to Boston.com.

“ Saturated concrete froze and became loose once temperatures rose and thawed it,” the online news outlet reported.

Boston Ward 4 Dems monthly meeting set for March 18

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave.

​Three new candidates for Boston City Council Samuel Hurtado (District 7), Marvin Mathelier (at-Large), and Will Onuoha (at-Large) as part of the committee’s ongoing pre-election candidate sessions.

​Visit bostonward4dems.org for more information.

Read Aloud & Recess

The Advent School is hosting a free family gathering and playdate at its 15 Brimmer Street campus on Saturday, March 8 from 10-11:30AM. During “Read Aloud & Recess” families can enjoy stories in the Advent library, and then head outside for fresh air and fun on the school’s enclosed playground. Registration is not required, and interested attendees can email [email protected] with questions.