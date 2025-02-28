Sal’s Pizza Celebrates Store Manager’s Inspiring Success Story

Lupoli announces matching donations initiative for St. Francis House in Boston

Sal Lupoli, founder of Sal’s Pizza and CEO of Lupoli Companies, honored store manager Katarian “KT” Andrews at the Sal’s Pizza Tremont Street location in Boston with a special fundraising campaign for St. Francis House.

KT and Sal Lupoli making a pizza.

The event recognized Andrews’ remarkable journey. Just last year, he was experiencing homelessness, sometimes sleeping near the Sal’s Pizza location. Today, thanks in part to St. Francis House’s Moving Ahead Program, which provided Andrews with crucial resources like housing assistance and clothing, as well as the skills and confidence to manage a team, he now leads one of Sal’s Pizza’s busiest stores.

During the event, Lupoli announced that Sal’s Pizza would match up to $10,000 in donations from customers to St. Francis House. This initiative aimed to support the organization that played a pivotal role in Andrews’ transformation.

In a surprise announcement, Demorian Linton, CEO of Inertia Resources, Inc., revealed that his company would cover KT’s energy bills for a full year. This gesture further highlighted the support and recognition of Andrews’ incredible story.

The event featured a showing of Katarian’s inspiring story, “Katarian’s Story: All the Way Home,” showcasing his journey of resilience and success.

Attendees included:

Sal Lupoli, Founder of Sal’s Pizza and CEO of Lupoli Companies

Katarian “KT” Andrews, Store Manager, Sal’s Pizza Tremont Street

Kati Sigel, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, St. Francis House

Demorian Linton, CEO, Inertia Resources, Inc.

The event took place at Sal’s Pizza, 150 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, at 11:30 am.

Sal’s Pizza has been a family-owned and operated business since 1990. Sal Lupoli opened his first pizza store in Salem, NH, and now has 130 locations. They are known for using only the finest and freshest ingredients, as well as being home to the 19-inch, three-pound pizza. Sal’s Pizza also offers a retail line of pizzas and sauces that can be found in stores like Market Basket, Big Y, and BJ’s – along with hundreds of K-12 schools and universities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.sals.com and follow on social media at @salspizzaofficial and https://www.facebook.com/SalsPizzaOfficial.