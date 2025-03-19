Gov. Healey, Mass Cultural Council open applications for Massachusetts’ first Poet Laureate

Special to the Sun

Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Mass Cultural Council and Mass Humanities today announced that Massachusetts is now accepting applications to fill the role of Poet Laureate of Massachusetts.

In February, the Governor – surrounded by poets and cultural leaders – signed an executive order establishing the position of Poet Laureate of Massachusetts. This new, honorary position is intended to promote poetry and creative expression across the state, serve as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor’s ambassador of the arts, and inspire the next generation of writers.

“I was proud to sign an Executive Order establishing our first-ever state Poet Laureate,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re excited to be opening the application so that local poets from across the state can apply for this historic position. This is an opportunity to spread the gift of poetry, celebrate the talent in our state, stoke the fires of imagination, and tell our stories.”

“Massachusetts has always been a hub for generations of writers who have shaped both our state’s identity and our nation’s story, and this position is an opportunity to continue this leadership,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We hope that poets from across Massachusetts will apply, and we’re grateful for the work of the Nominating Committee led by Michael Bobbitt to review applications.”

The Poet Laureate will be charged with encouraging the appreciation of poetry and creative expression across Massachusetts, participating in public readings and other statewide literary and cultural events, composing poetry for ceremonial occasions, and advising the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on an outreach program for schools focused on the celebration and advancement of poetry.

The Executive Order establishes an advisory Poet Laureate Nominating Committee, chaired by Mass Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt, to review applications for the role and submit recommendations to the Governor. The selected candidate will be eligible for an honorarium provided by the Mass Cultural Council.

“Mass Cultural Council, the Commonwealth’s state arts agency, believes in the Power of Culture and recognizes poetry as a strong and vital art form that inspires connection, fosters empathy, and gives voice to diverse experiences,” said Bobbitt. “Poetry has the unique ability to capture the essence of human emotion, challenge perspectives, and build bridges between communities. We are thrilled to partner with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and our friends at Mass Humanities to ensure this initiative is a success. This new voice will help to enrich our cultural landscape, remind us of our rich legacy of profound writers, and strengthen the creative spirit of the Commonwealth.”

As chair of the Nominating Committee, Bobbitt has named Brian Boyles, Executive Director of Mass Humanities, to serve as the Nominating Committee co-chair. Mass Cultural Council and Mass Humanities worked in partnership to develop the guidelines and application for the position.

Creative individuals are encouraged to apply if they are a literary artist who composes poetry of any genre, form, or category; are 18 years of age or older; and are a full-time resident of Massachusetts. As a part of the application process, applicants are asked to respond to narrative questions related to the position and submit work samples.

“Poets construct possibilities and trace the truths that lie just beyond our line of sight,” said Boyles. “The board and staff of Mass Humanities are grateful to partner with Governor Healey and Mass Cultural Council to uplift the many great poets of the Commonwealth as we seek to fill this invaluable new role. We believe that the first poet laureate is an important step as we deepen our appreciation and support for poetry.”

The Poet Laureate application deadline is April 10, 2025. The Nominating Committee will review applications and refer two candidates to the Governor for her decision. The Poet Laureate is expected to be named by Governor Healey in late May/early June.

Interested candidates are invited to read the program guidelines and contact Mass Cultural Council with questions.