News Bon! Coffee Shop Set To Open on Beacon Street by The Boston Sun Staff • March 27, 2025 • 0 Comments D. Murphy PhotoA new coffee shop is set to open in the shadow of the State House at 22 Beacon St., replacing an erstwhile Dunkin’ Donuts location. Zeyad ElSherif, proprietor of the proposed Bon! coffee shop, appeared before the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission at its monthly public hearing held virtually on Thursday, March 20. At that time, the commission approved new signage and other exterior changes for the new business, with some provisos. Bon! Is now on target to open at the beginning of May, said ElSherif