Coletta Zapata Leads Passage of Legislation Restructuring of Boston Commemoration Commission

Special to the Sun

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) passed an amendment to the Boston Commemoration Commission Ordinance which restructures the Commission to ensure an efficient and effective process. The Boston City Council voted unanimously in favor of this proposal.

“This legislation addresses internal challenges within the Boston Commemoration Committee that impeded its effectiveness. This amendment restructures the Commission, revises its leadership and meeting structure, and shifts its role from implementation to advisory. These changes allow the Commission to serve our residents better by enabling better event planning and collaboration,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata.

Under Coletta Zapata’s amendments, the Commission’s role has shifted with membership, leadership, and meeting structure modifications. The ordinance reduces membership from 44 to 39 members, removing specific ex-officio positions and adding new representatives, such as Embrace Boston, the Director of the Office of Historic Preservation, the Boston Chamber of Commerce, The Boston Foundation, and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership. Under the proposed changes, the Commission will update leadership and meeting structures by electing a Chair and Co-Chairs every two years instead of annually, assigning two full-time City of Boston staff to support the Commission, and having meetings open to Revolution 250 and state-level Commissions.

The Commission will transition from implementation to an advisory board, focusing on historical anniversaries, collaboration with state commissions, and funding opportunities. The proposed changes allow the Commission to shift from developing and executing commemorative plans to providing expert guidance. The Commission will partner with City departments and partners, who will ultimately be responsible for implementing plans effectively. The Commission must still submit bi-annual progress reports to ensure continued accountability and transparency.

“We are one true Boston when our preservation efforts truly reflect the stories of all its people. This updated commemoration commission ensures that we embrace our full history while lifting up voices from every corner of the city, and making sure our city’s legacy is both preserved and celebrated by everyone,” said Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, co-sponsor of the amendment.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].