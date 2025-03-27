Fontbonne to Recognize Three Distinguished Alumnae as it Celebrates 70 Years of Empowering Young Women

Special to the Sun

Fontbonne, The Early College of Boston, a leading Catholic school for young women serving grades 7-12, will honor three distinguished alumnae for their accomplishments at the upcoming celebration of its milestone 70th anniversary. The gala will recognize Jean Hynes (‘87), the first woman to be appointed CEO of Boston-based asset management firm Wellington Management; Melissa Nelson (‘06), the first Black woman to lead the Nurse-Midwifery Division at Massachusetts General Hospital; and Arielle Gaines (‘07), an educator and former Teacher of the Year at Match Community Day Charter School.

“Fontbonne’s legacy of excellence in education and leadership is evident in the achievements of our alumnae,” Fontbonne Head of School Maura Spignesi said. “These exceptional individuals have made meaningful contributions to society, demonstrating the strength, dedication, and impact that Fontbonne instills in all its students. Their success reflects the values and teachings of our school, and we take pride in seeing them pursue their passions, which is what we always have and will continue to encourage,” she continued. “We are incredibly proud of their contributions to their respective fields and society, and we hope their stories will continue to inspire our students for the next 70 years and beyond.”

WCVB Newscenter 5’s morning anchor, Antoinette Antonio, will emcee the event. Antonio joined the station in 2013 and is currently the co-anchor of the station’s EyeOpener and Noon newscasts.

The gala, which will be held March 29, 2025 at Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood, will celebrate Fontbonne students’ accomplishments over the past seven decades. This event will raise funds for the school’s Light of Life Fund for financial assistance, which is essential for ensuring equitable access for all students throughout the Greater Boston area and the South Shore.

The gala will showcase student performances and feature a student speaker who will highlight the character and leadership skills students cultivate throughout their education at Fontbonne. Tickets can be purchased at the link here.

Honoree Career

Summaries

Jean Hynes ’87 – CEO, Wellington Management

Jean Hynes, chief executive officer and managing partner of Wellington Management, is the first woman CEO in the firm’s history. Hynes has earned numerous accolades for her work, including recognition from Forbes 50 Over 50, Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance, and 100 Women in Finance’s North American Industry Leadership Award. A CFA charter holder, she serves on the Investment Committee at Wellesley College and the board of The Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, among other leadership roles.

Melissa Nelson ’06 – Chief Midwife, Massachusetts General Hospital

Melissa Nelson is the Director of the Nurse Midwifery Division at Massachusetts General Hospital. After receiving her nursing education at the University of Pennsylvania, Nelson has dedicated her career to advancing maternal healthcare and addressing healthcare inequities. In 2023, she completed Duke University School of Medicine’s Advanced Practice Provider Leadership Institute. A passionate educator, she also teaches and mentors students in midwifery and women’s health.

Arielle Gaines ’07 – Educator, Match Community Day Charter School

Arielle Gaines, a kindergarten teacher at Match Community Day Charter School, has made a significant impact in the field of education. Gaines earned degrees in physical education and education from Hampton University and the University of Massachusetts-Boston, respectively. Recognized for her leadership and pedagogical excellence, she was named Teacher of the Year at Match Community Day Charter for the 2023-2024 school year. She is committed to providing her students with a solid academic foundation and the confidence to advocate for themselves.