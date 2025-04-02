News in Brief

Ward 4 Dems offers $400 scholarship for ninth and 10th graders

Do you know a ninth or 10th grader who lives in or attends school in Ward 4 and might be interested in a $400 scholarship, courtesy of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee? If your answer is ‘Yes,’ then tell them to apply.

The schools include the Melvin H. King South End Academy, Boston Latin School, and Winsor School. The scholarship is also available to ninth and 10th graders who do not attend one of those schools but live in Ward 4.

All applications are due by May 15. Students can apply online at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program, or they can email any questions to [email protected].

Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for April 5 at Old South Church

On Saturday, April 5, beginning at 9 a.m. sharp, the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2025 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus to elect delegates and alternates for the 2025 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at the MassMutual Center I Springfield.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., in Copley Square. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and you must register in person to participate in the Caucus by no later than 9 a.m.

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Boston Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Saturday March 29, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to participate and vote and be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Boston Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) on the Secretary of State’s website at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

Duck Boat Pull to benefit youth sports set for April 12 at Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s first annual Duck Boat Pull is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at Boston Common.

This one-of-a-kind fundraiser, hosted in partnership with Boston Duck Tours, will challenge teams of 10 to race against the clock as they pull a 21,000-pound duck boat across a designated course on Boston Common—all in support of Boston’s free youth sports and fitness programs.

​Teams of 10 participants ages 16 and up will compete to pull one of Boston’s iconic duck boats across the finish line in the fastest time. In order to participate, each team is required to make a $1,000 donation, $100 per person, which will go directly toward funding Boston Parks and Recreation’s free youth sports programs. These programs include leagues, tournaments, and fitness initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles and provide opportunities for young people to stay active. In 2024, these free programs served over 20,000 young people in Boston.

Award-winning WCVB Channel 5 sports reporter and producer Alexis Beckett will emcee the event.

To register your team, select a Team Captain and visit boston.gov/duck-boat-pull. The registration deadline is March 26, and teams are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee their spot.

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by sponsoring the event. Sponsors who sign up by March 21 will have their logos prominently displayed in event materials and signage. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, contact Tiffany Clark at [email protected] or (617) 233-2305.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join its email list, and follow its social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and now Bluesky.

Fenway CDC’s second Town Hall and Annual Meeting set for April 29 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 52nd Annual Meeting, together with its second of three planned Town Hall meetings to help guide the organization’s Strategic Plan for the next four years, on Tuesday, April 29, from 5:45-8 p.m. at Simmons Univesrity, 300 The Fenway.

​Dinner and daycare will be provided for guests at no charge. Contact [email protected], or call 781-277-0148 with any questions.