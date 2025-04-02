Task Force Launched to Address Public Safety in Downtown Boston

Special to Sun

A cross-sector coalition of city and state officials, law enforcement, shelters and churches, institutional partners, business and trade associations, and civic organizations last week officially launched the One Downtown Task Force – a strategic initiative aimed at improving public safety, reducing crime and homelessness, and enhancing the overall experience and quality of life for all who live, work, visit, and do business in Downtown Boston and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Task Force was created as a follow-up to the Downtown Boston Public Safety Summit, which included participation from 92 stakeholders representing 45 organizations and agencies.

The 10-member Task Force is charged with driving measurable outcomes by coordinating efforts and aligning resources across several agencies and organizations. Focus areas include congregate drug use, criminal activity (including retail theft), and homelessness.

Task Force Co-Chairs include Mayor Michelle Wu, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, City Councilor Ed Flynn, and Downtown Boston Neighborhood Association Co-Founder, Rishi Shukla.

Task Force Members include Kellie Young, Director of the Coordinated Response Team for the City of Boston; Karen LaFrazia, President and CEO of St. Francis House; Capt. Richard Driscoll of Boston Police’s District A-1; Leslie Adam, Chair of the Friends of the Public Garden board; and Michael Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance.

Embedded within the Task Force is the Joint Strategic Action Team (JSAT) – a cross-functional group composed of public officials, city and state agencies, law enforcement, shelter and outreach leaders, and civic organizations. Leveraging the group’s collective expertise, perspective, and resources, JSAT will work closely with Task Force leadership to deliver coordinated, area-wide solutions.

Additionally, specialized Working Groups will focus on four high-priority areas and develop actionable recommendations in coordination with the Task Force and JSAT, including Boston Common; Winter Street; streets and sidewalks; and business, hospitality and tourism.

The Task Force is expected to remain active through fall 2025, providing a full spring, summer, and fall cycle to implement targeted strategies, make adjustments, and measure impact.