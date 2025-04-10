News in Brief

Ward 4 Dems offers $400 scholarships for ninth and 10th graders

Do you know a ninth or 10th grader who lives in or attends school in Ward 4 and might be interested in a $400 scholarship, courtesy of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee? If your answer is ‘Yes,’ then tell them to apply.

The schools include the Melvin H. King South End Academy, Boston Latin School, and Winsor School. The scholarship is also available to ninth and 10th graders who do not attend one of those schools but live in Ward 4.

All applications are due by May 15. Students can apply online at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program, or they can email any questions to [email protected].

Boston Ward 4 Dems to meet April 15 at Union Church

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at Union Church:

Featured speakers will include Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Council President and Boston City Councilor At-Large; Julia Mejia, Boston City Councilor At-Large; Said Abdikarim, Candidate for Boston City Council (District 7); Mavrick Afonso, Candidate for Boston City Council (District 7); and Reggie Stewart, Candidate for Boston City Council (At-Large).

South End Library Author Series continues on April 23 with Saumya Dave

The South End Library Author Series continues with Saumya Dave, author of ‘The Guilt Pill,’ Wednesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church Connection Room, 485 Columbus Ave.

‘The Guilt Pill’ is a psychological drama concerning a CEO on maternity leave who goes missing after she becomes addicted to an experimental, guilt-erasing pill. The book explores the themes of motherhood, privilege, race, and how the world treats women who dare to “have it all.”

Duck Boat Pull to benefit youth sports set for April 12 at Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s first annual Duck Boat Pull is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, at Boston Common.

This one-of-a-kind fundraiser, hosted in partnership with Boston Duck Tours, will challenge teams of 10 to race against the clock as they pull a 21,000-pound duck boat across a designated course on Boston Common—all in support of Boston’s free youth sports and fitness programs.

​Teams of 10 participants ages 16 and up will compete to pull one of Boston’s iconic duck boats across the finish line in the fastest time. In order to participate, each team is required to make a $1,000 donation, $100 per person, which will go directly toward funding Boston Parks and Recreation’s free youth sports programs. These programs include leagues, tournaments, and fitness initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles and provide opportunities for young people to stay active. In 2024, these free programs served over 20,000 young people in Boston.

Award-winning WCVB Channel 5 sports reporter and producer Alexis Beckett will emcee the event.

To register your team, select a Team Captain and visit boston.gov/duck-boat-pull. The registration deadline is March 26, and teams are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee their spot.

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by sponsoring the event. Sponsors who sign up by March 21 will have their logos prominently displayed in event materials and signage. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, contact Tiffany Clark at [email protected] or (617) 233-2305.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join its email list, and follow its social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and now Bluesky.

Gibson House Museum annual benefit set for April 24 at Chilton Club

The Gibson House Museum will host its 28th annual benefit, a Victorian Masquerade Party, on Thursday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chilton Club, 152 Commonwealth Ave.

Guests will enjoy this elegant setting with creative cocktails, sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, delightful piano music, an exciting raffle, and a few fun surprises to help everyone get into the spirit of a great, 19th-century Masquerade. Masks of the amusing, artistic kind are encouraged as part of guests’ cocktail attire.

All proceeds will benefit the Gibson House Museum.

The benefit raffle is now live online, featuring an array of exciting prizes: fine-dining gift certificates, theater and ballet tickets, opportunities for private tours, a Boston Athenaeum membership, and gifts of food and wine. You do not need to be present at the benefit to win.

For more information and to purchase benefit and raffle tickets, visit

https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit.

Fenway CDC’s second Town Hall and Annual Meeting set for April 29 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 52nd Annual Meeting, together with its second of three planned Town Hall meetings to help guide the organization’s Strategic Plan for the next four years, on Tuesday, April 29, from 5:45-8 p.m. at Simmons Univesrity, 300 The Fenway.

​Dinner and daycare will be provided for guests at no charge. Contact [email protected], or call 781-277-0148 with any questions.