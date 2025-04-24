Oral History Focuses on Environmental, Climate Activist Vivien Li

Special to Sun

Longtime Back Bay resident and former President of The Boston Harbor Association Vivien Li is the subject of an oral history by University of California Berkeley’s Bancroft Library.

The five, two hour segments of Li’s oral history details her life-long environmental advocacy, starting with high school activism in the early 1970s; her work with Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner to reduce pesticide levels in apple products consumed largely by children; and her advocacy which resulted in funding to enhance Boston Harbor beaches, completion of a 43-mile HarborWalk public access system, and public attention and policy on climate change.

To mark the release of her oral history, Li is spending April and Earth Day on April 22 on educational programs and activities to create greater environmental and climate awareness.

“As part of the first Earth Day in 1970, we organized and participated in ‘teach-ins’ to make the public aware of what was at stake and what individuals could do to make a difference,” reflected Li. “Right now, it seems most productive to focus on local and state actions that address climate action as well as efforts to reduce pollutants and improve the health status of all people.”

Li has been reaching out to a broad range of audiences. On April 16, she spoke to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals. On Earth Day, Beacon Hill Village, which supports adults 50 years and older, is hosting Li in a “Conversation With…” On April 26, in the Children’s Room of the Boston Public Library, Li will be sharing with young readers a book about environmentalist Wangari Maathal, followed by seed plantings. On April 28, Li will be having classroom discussions with The Learning Project students and faculty. More programs are planned for the Fall.

In recognition of Li’s leadership and commitment to Boston’s public spaces and waterfront, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy will honor her with the 2025 Liff Spirit Award at this year’s Party in the Park on May 14.