City Licensing Board Approves 21 New Liquor Licenses in Eight Neighborhoods

Special to the Sun

Last week, the City of Boston Licensing Board approved 21 new liquor licenses for restaurants across Boston. The approved applicants span eight neighborhoods throughout the city, including Brighton, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Roxbury, the South End, and West Roxbury. The Licensing Board is currently in the process of sending the applications to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) for further review. The Licensing Board is currently approving neighborhood liquor license applications on a rolling basis to support small, local businesses.

“These new liquor licenses are key to strengthening our local economy, supporting our small businesses and ensuring our communities are vibrant hubs for residents, families and visitors,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to the Boston Licensing Board for their remarkable and diligent work to ensure we award these neighborhood liquor licenses quickly, allowing our local restaurants to expand their impact. The City will continue to be intentional through this process and will support these local businesses that are community anchors across Boston neighborhoods.”

“We continue to be grateful for this generational opportunity to support the growth and sustainability of our small businesses through the awarding of liquor licenses, which can be an important revenue generator for local restaurants,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “I appreciate the Boston Licensing Board for moving swiftly to award neighborhood restricted liquor licenses, which will allow small restaurants to take full advantage of this new tool as soon as possible. The City of Boston will continue to provide wrap-around support services to both applicants and awardees to ensure the stability of our small businesses for generations to come.”

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

• 15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

• 12 transferable all alcohol licenses

• 3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. Last week, the Board approved another 21, bringing the total to 58. The list of applications approved last week is as follows:

South End (02118)

• Mesob Restaurant, All Alcohol

• Capri, All Alcohol

• Wash El Beverages, All Alcohol

Roxbury (02119)

• Weston Way, All Alcohol

• District 7 Cafe, All Alcohol

Dorchester (02121)

• Cool Shade Jamaican Restaurant, All Alcohol

Dorchester (02122)

• Blasi’s Kitchen & Bar, All Alcohol

• Milkweed, All Alcohol

• Pizza 24, Beer and Wine

Dorchester (02124)

• Molinari’s, All Alcohol

• Doune & Pepe, All Alcohol

Dorchester (02125)

• Chilacates Cantina, All Alcohol

Jamaica Plain (02130)

• AAA Restaurant, All Alcohol

• Miami Restaurant, All Alcohol

• Mr. Drinky, All Alcohol

Roslindale (02131)

• Knoll Street Tavern, All Alcohol

• sweeties, All Alcohol

• Green T Coffee Shop, All Alcohol

West Roxbury (02132)

• Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine, Beer and Wine

Oak Square, Brighton (02135)

• Mo’s Tavern & Kitchen, All Alcohol

Hyde Park (02136)

• Boston Pickle Club, Beer and Wine

“The taps are open and the licenses are flowing. Last week’s approval of 21 new liquor licenses is about more than just restaurants; it’s about investing in our neighborhoods, supporting our small businesses, and helping close the wealth gap in historically underserved communities. I’m grateful to the Licensing Board for their thoughtful work enriching Boston’s vibrant neighborhoods for residents, families, and visitors alike,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

“As the city works to award the next batch of liquor license approvals, we are beginning to see this critical policy work for our communities,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell, who authored the initial Home-Rule Petition to add hundreds of zip code-restricted licenses to underserved neighborhoods. “This historic expansion is fueling new restaurants to launch and existing eateries to expand, creating a boost for our local businesses and thriving culinary districts across Boston.”

“The 5th Suffolk is a mosaic of cultures, flavors, and stories—each one told in the small businesses that anchor our neighborhoods,” said State Representative Chris Worrell. “Chilacates, Cool Shade, and D7 Cafe are more than just places to eat and gather—they are spaces of pride, joy, and community. I’m honored to congratulate them on receiving these non-transferable liquor licenses, and I’ll continue to champion the entrepreneurs who pour their hearts into making our district stronger, one meal and one memory at a time.”

“We celebrate the launch of this new venture for six small businesses across Roxbury, Grove Hall, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain—each bringing unique flavors, cultures, and opportunities to our neighborhoods. Access to liquor licenses is more than just a business necessity; it’s a critical step toward creating a more equitable and vibrant small business community, creating restaurants that serve all our residents,” said Senator Liz Miranda (D-Roxbury). “By leveling the playing field, we continue to empower local entrepreneurs to grow, attract diverse customers, and reinvest in our communities. Supporting these businesses means investing in the economic health and cultural richness of our neighborhoods. I am grateful to Mayor Wu, the Boston Licensing Board, the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, and the Director of Nightlife Economy for working to make this legislation come to life at the local level.”

“We appreciate the quality of these 21 applications,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “Thank you to the applicants for their thoughtful proposals. We look forward to reviewing additional applications and encourage all potential applicants to engage with the Licensing Board throughout the process.”

The businesses approved last week completed their application and community process prior to May 23, qualifying them for the second round of the allocation process. The Licensing Board will continue to schedule hearings and votes for the remaining second round applicants.

Potential liquor license applicants are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants. Applicants are encouraged to make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing [email protected]. This fall, the Licensing Board will once again host bi-weekly office hours.