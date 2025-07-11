News in Brief

Registration open for City Splash public swim on the Charles set for July 12

Registration is now open for the Charles River Conservancy’s annual City Splash, which returns on Saturday, July 12, again offering the public a rare opportunity to swim in the Charles River on the Esplanade. (A rain date has been set for Sunday, July 13.)

Swimming will be offered in 25-minute, pre-registered slots. Registrants must be 18 or older, be comfortable swimming in deep water only, and sign a waiver on the day of the event. Swim spots are capped to ensure the safety of all participants. Register to swim online at https://tinyurl.com/TBS-charles-cityspalsh

On-land activities, which are free and open to the public, take place at Fiedler Field throughout the event hours of noon to 4 p.m. To celebrate the Charles River Conservancy’s 25th anniversary and eighth annual swim, this year’s event will have an expanded vendor village, a variety of food trucks, and numerous activities for all ages.

Summer concert series at South End Library Park continues

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, July 15, and 29, and Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10am to 2pm from June 22 til October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.