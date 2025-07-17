2 Charlesgate West Parcel Headed to Auction Block

By Sun staff

A half-acre site at 2 Charlesgate West in the Fenway, which was previously approved by the city for a 28-story apartment building, will be auctioned off by the lender in a foreclosure sale scheduled for Aug. 12, according to Banker & Tradesman and other news outlets.

​Morro, a developer of multi-family housing, had proposed an approximately 290,000 square-foot project for the site comprising 406 fully furnished, smaller dwelling units (i.e. 184 studios, 122 one-bedrooms, 91 two-bedrooms, and nine three-bedrooms); 2,860 Square feet of retail at the Ipswich Street level; and indoor bike parking for 408 bikes.

​The proposed project was granted exemption from the Boston Parks Commission’s Parks and Parkways Ordinance, following a majority vote on Nov. 6 by the City Council on an amendment sponsored by District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

​The project had originally been proposed by Scape, a British real estate developer and Morro’s sister brand, in 2021 and conceived as a 251,000 square-foot building, comprising 400 residential housing units, 3,000 square feet of ground floor retail, and 75 below grade parking spaces.