News in Brief

Boston Ward 4 Dems make candidate endorsements

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee recently endorsed the following candidates for election and reelection: Mayor Michelle Wu; City Councilors at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, Henry Santana, Alexandra Valdez; District 7 City Councilor Mavrick Afonso; and District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

Summer concert series at South End Library Park continues

Friends of the South End Library are sponsoring a series of summer concerts, featuring Pat Loomis & Friends playing jazz and blues, on Tuesdays, July 29, and Aug. 12 and 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South End Library Park.

Beat the Heat and Discover New Art at SoWa This August

The art is as hot as the weather this month. And you’ll love purchasing it from our many innovative artists, in air-conditioned comfort.

First Friday is August 1st, so save the date:

Friday, August 1, 2025, 5pm-9pm

And plan to shop with us Sundays starting at 11am. There are five SoWa Sundays in August. You’ll meet the artists in person. You’ll be the first to see their new works. You’ll love everything about this unique experience.

SoWa Artists Guild Highlights August Sundays as Premier Art Destination

There is only one 450 Harrison Ave.

In our climate-controlled building, there are good reasons to shop for art this month every Sunday starting at 11am. And there are five wonderful SoWa Sundays, including Labor Day weekend.

You’ll shop with people from all over the world. Share your experience, including the outdoor markets, with friends and loved ones. Purchase new works direct from the makers.

And the first Friday of every month is still and always will be First Friday Open Studios, 5pm-9pm. See you First Friday, August 1st! See you every Sunday!