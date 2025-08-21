MassDOT Announces Upcoming Construction for Bowker Overpass Bridge Replacement Project

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing tree removal operations and temporary traffic control setups will begin during the week of Sunday, August 24 in Boston as part of the Bowker Overpass Bridge Replacement project. Work will take place as follows:

Beginning Sunday, August 24, a temporary traffic control setup will be implemented on Ipswich Street beneath the Bowker Overpass, with a work zone extending approximately 200 feet in each direction. Pedestrian access will be maintained utilizing pedestrian and traffic control devices. No impacts to vehicular travel are anticipated as part of this setup.

Beginning Sunday, August 24, tree removal operations will take place in the vicinity of the Boylston Street and Bowker Overpass intersection, adjacent to the Charlesgate West on-ramp to Bowker Overpass, and select locations in Charlesgate Park. Any required lane closures will be implemented during off-peak hours. A graphic displaying the tree removal limits is included below.

Beginning Monday, August 25, a temporary traffic control setup will be implemented at the Charlesgate West on-ramp to Bowker Overpass. Pedestrian access will be maintained utilizing pedestrian and traffic control devices. No impacts to vehicular travel are anticipated as part of this setup.

This work is being conducted as part of a $84 million dollar project to replace the Bowker Overpass Bridge over I-90/Ipswich Street/MBTA Commuter Rail. The existing intersection at Boylston Street will be reconfigured with safety in mind to be a more traditional 4-way intersection. This new bridge will include a dedicated bicycle path, as well as a mixed-used pathway into an updated Charlesgate Park, south of Commonwealth Avenue with new plantings, landscaping features, hardscapes, accessible walkways, and other improvements.