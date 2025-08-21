Coletta Zapata, Planning Department to Expedite Projects in Flood Zone

Special to the Sun

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) has partnered with the Boston Planning Department to make the review process for coastal resilience projects on public land faster and more efficient. The goal is to better protect Boston’s homes, businesses, and waterfront from growing threats of coastal flooding and storm surge.

“As the City Councilor for East Boston, Charlestown, the North End, and the Wharf District, waterfront neighborhoods on the frontlines of sea level rise, I know how urgently we need resilient, climate-ready development,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “These reforms reflect the critical intersection of climate adaptation and good governance. Boston can’t afford to get bogged down in red tape when our infrastructure and communities are at risk. By streamlining the process, we are ensuring projects are both resilient and equitable, while providing clarity for everyone involved.”

Many of these projects are tied to Land Disposition Agreements (LDAs) or legal contracts between the City and a developer that outline how City-owned land can be used, including requirements for affordability, open space, and climate protections. These parcels often sit within the Coastal Flood Resilience Overlay District (CFROD), a zoning district created under Article 25 of the Boston Zoning Code. The CFROD sets designs and building standards such as raising ground floors or requiring flood barriers so that new development in flood-prone areas can withstand rising seas and stronger storms.

The updated review process creates earlier engagement from legal and policy staff, coordinated with urban design and resilience planning, and emphasizes the urgency of establishing a clear point of contact and a unified review body. By aligning city agencies from the start, projects can move forward more smoothly while still meeting strict climate resilience standards. This approach aims to cut back on delays, reduce confusion for applicants, and build greater public trust in the development process.

A recent example highlighted the stakes: at Harbor Towers Condominiums, a CFROD site along the downtown waterfront, the owners proposed protective floodproofing at the edge of their porticoes, an important resilience measure, which as a by-product created an expansion for office and lounge space. Planning flagged the expansion for additional LDA review and the Inspectional Services Department (ISD) could not move forward without Planning approval, leading to costly and avoidable delays. The new process is designed to prevent this kind of breakdown, ensuring resilience projects can move forward without confusion. “Councilor Coletta Zapata’s help was essential in breaking the permitting logjam that had lasted almost two years”, said Norman Meisner, Chair of the Harbor Towers I Board of Trustees. “This new partnership with the Planning Department will help other existing properties protect themselves against climate change”.

Councilor Coletta Zapata testified before the BPDA board last week in support of the reforms and underscored her commitment to advancing climate-ready planning across her district. “Every day we delay resilience upgrades, we put Boston at greater risk,” she said. “This new process will help us meet the urgency of the climate crisis head-on, protect vulnerable neighborhoods, and build public confidence in how we steward City land.”

